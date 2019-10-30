The local law enforcement and first responder communities are reeling following the deaths of two of their own last week.
Deputy Daniel “Todd” Hurd, a member of the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, and Glenn Robert “Robie” Bosserman, a member of BESO Search and Rescue and Willard City Fire Department and a police officer in training, passed away last week.
Bosserman, 38, died of an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Circumstances surrounding Hurd’s death were not available as of press time.
Outpourings of sympathy and support came across the social media sites of various law enforcement and fire agencies in Box Elder County after the passing of Hurd and Bosserman.
“Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel, but we wish you peace to bring comfort and courage to face the days ahead,” read a message on the Brigham City Police Department’s Facebook page. “Please know that we are here to assist our law enforcement and first responder brothers and sisters in any way we can during this difficult time.”
Of Bosserman, the Willard City Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that “even though he was with us for a short stay he was a man of many talents. He had an infectious personality that reached out and touched many.”