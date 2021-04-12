Grandma's Country Cottages classes
Grandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring these Upcoming Classes which will be held at the Davis Building, 14040 N 5400 W in Garland, Utah at 7 PM. No pre-registration is required and the classes are free to the public.
Tuesday, April 20
Cathy Kimber will be teaching about fermentation of vegetables and sprouting seeds for additional probiotics and nutrition in your meals.
Tuesday, May 4
Shauna Petersen will be teaching about homeopathy and its many applications to health and wellness in acute and chronic medical conditions.