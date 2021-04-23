BRHS presents ‘The Curious Savage’
The Bear River High School theatre department presents its latest production, “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 29 and 30, and May 1 and 3 at the BRHS auditorium, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on May 1. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and Box Elder School District faculty members. An online streaming option for those who cannot attend in person is available for $20 and includes a 48-hour access window. To purchase in-person tickets online, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49845. Tickets will also be available at the door. For the streaming option, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51234
‘Murder on the Nile’ at The Old Barn
The Old Barn Community Theatre presents its latest production, “Murder on the Nile,” a murder mystery by Agatha Christie, from April 29 through May 22. There will be a total of 14 performances, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. except for a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under as well as seniors aged 60+ and military service members. Not recommended for young children. Purchase tickets online at http://our.show/theoldbarncommunitytheatre/31606
Grandma’s Country Cottages classes
Grandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring these upcoming classes which will be held at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W. in Garland, Utah at 7 p.m. No pre-registration is required and the classes are free to the public.
Tuesday, May 4: Shauna Petersen will be teaching about homeopathy and its many applications to health and wellness in acute and chronic medical conditions.
Families Talking Together program
Families Talking Together is a national recognized program designed to increase parents and caregivers confidence in talking to pre-teens about sex. Parents and caregivers can have a major impact on their teens' decisions. The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah would like to offer this resource free of charge Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Adele C. Young Intermediate School beginning at 5:30 p.m. A parent and caregiver dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Please email jschulze@bcbrclub.org to secure your spot.