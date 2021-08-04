The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will host its annual benefit dinner and auction on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
Registration and a silent auction begin at 6 p.m., followed by a steak dinner at 6:30 p.m., a live musical performance by Keys on Main Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m., and a live auction at 8:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Back to Broadway.”
Tickets are $40 for individuals, or businesses and organizations can sponsor a table for $500. To purchase tickets or to RSVP, visit bcbrclub.org
Back to school clothing swap
Donations are being sought for a back to school swap n’ shop event that will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Tremonton Stake Center, 660 N. 300 E. Drop off new or gently used clothing at Bear River Middle School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3-5, or at the stake center beginning at noon on Friday.
Free school lunch pickup ends Friday
The Box Elder School District’s free summer meal program for kids aged 18 and younger is set to end Friday, Aug. 6.
The curbside pickup program offering breakfast and lunch at five schools in Tremonton and Brigham City has been offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every weekday. Through this Friday, parents can pick up meals during that time without having their children present. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time, with one breakfast and one lunch per child, per day.
Meal pickup sites include McKinley Elementary in Tremonton; Bear River High in Garland; and Discovery Elementary, Young Intermediate and Box Elder Middle in Brigham City.