Garland Elementary back to school night
Back to school night at Garland Elementary for grades one through five will be Monday, Aug. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be an open house format.
School begins on Aug. 26 for grades one through five. The regular school schedule for these grades will be 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Wednesday is early release day and school ends at 1:50.
The first day of school for kindergarten students will be Sept. 3. All kindergarten students will be tested during the week of Aug. 26. These tests are done by appointment. If you are not yet scheduled for a test, please call the school.
Kindergarten students will have their own back to school event on Aug. 30 at 1:45 p.m. They will then meet their assigned teacher and be able to visit their classroom.
Hospital to celebrate 10 years with BBQ
Bear River Valley Hospital will host a free community barbecue from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, to celebrate the facility’s 10th anniversary. It will be held at the hospital, 905 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
The barbecue will be a casual affair that includes food, games, history and prizes. We hope to see you there to join us and to let us say thank you.
BRHS Back to School Bash
Bear River High is having a Back to School Bash on Monday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Students will be able to tour the school, meet the staff, pay fees, get schedules, meet with counselors and much more. There will be complimentary snacks from food trucks, too!
Reflections to hold singing auditions
Reflections of Bear River Valley is gearing-up for our 2019-20 concert year and we are looking for women interested in singing with this fun and talented group of women.
Auditions will be held Aug. 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bear River Valley Senior Center. Please contact Gayle Profaizer, (435) 279-0150 for an appointment.
This group has been bringing the gift of the community for nearly 50 years and is composed of women from Northern Utah. You need not be a “professional” singer, but you DO need to be prepared to enjoy the camaraderie and friendship of some of the best women you will ever meet and commit to a rehearsal and performance schedule.
Deadline for Peach Days kickoff parade
Parade Applications for the Brigham City Peach Days Friday Kick Off Parade are now available online at www.peachdays.com.
The Friday night parade is being renamed the Kick Off Parade. The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 16. Immediately after the parade the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah will have free children’s games under the arch and on the Main Street stage will be the very popular Lip Sync Battles!
BR Heritage Area Discovery Day
The Bear River Heritage Area will host a Discovery Day on Monday, Aug. 19 to share the accomplishments, mission and goals of the group.
A national designation question and answer period will be included on the agenda. Respected guests from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, Great Basin National Heritage Area, Congressman Rob Bishop’s Brigham City office, and other guests from city and county government will be on hand discuss the process of designation. Representatives and the general public from northern Utah and southeastern Idaho are encouraged to attend.
The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City. Afterwards a Dutch oven lunch will be prepared and served at Holmgren Historical Farm, 460 N. 300 East, Tremonton, for $10 per person. For more information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Duskin-Goede, coordinator for the Bear River Heritage Area, at (435) 713-1426 or lisad@brag.utah.gov.
The Bear River Heritage Area was created in the year 2000 as a way of supporting and protecting our local heritage resources and increasing economic development through heritage tourism. The BRHA includes seven counties located in whole or in part within the Bear River drainage: Box Elder, Cache and Rich in northern Utah; and Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin and Oneida in southeastern Idaho.