BRHS College Application Night
Bear River High School is holding College Application Night on Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. (open house). BRHS counselors and various college representatives will be available to provide hands-on help with Utah college and university admissions applications and institutional scholarship applications (scholarships will not be awarded). You will need to bring Social Security number, driver’s license, and method of payment (debit or credit card). Representatives will be there from Southern Utah University, Dixie State University, Utah Valley University, Bridgerland Technical College, University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Utah State University.
BRV Baptist Church Fall Ladies’ Study Session
A community ladies’ bible study sponsored by Bear River Valley Baptist Church will begin Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
This fall’s study will be the book of Hebrews. The author presents the absolute supremacy of Jesus Christ as the mediator of God’s grace and God’s full and final revelation. Written to Jewish converts familiar with the Old Testament and tempted to revert to Judaism, the book shows Christ to be superior to the ancient prophets, to angels, to Moses, and to the priestly line of Aaron. Today this book speaks to anyone struggling with the sin of disbelief or spiritual laziness and encourages faith and perseverance in difficult situations.
The study will be meeting in the fellowship hall of Bear River Valley Baptist Church at 119 E. Main in Tremonton. Ladies of all denominations are welcome. For further information, call Annette Williams (435) 257-5992.
Brigham City Friends of the Library Book Sale
The annual used book sale held by the Friends of the Brigham City Library runs for only four days this year, Sept. 4-7. The first day of the sale on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. is a special preview sale for members of the Friends of the Library. Come join this volunteer, non-profit organization with a $3 donation, purchased at the door, and then enjoy the privilege of being the first to select the best from thousands of books, movies, magazines, and music offered for sale. A $6 donation enables the whole family entrance to the preview sale.
This sale offers great bargains, usually $1 for most books and 50 cents for small paperbacks. Please bring small bills and coins or personal checks: The Friends of the Library cannot accept credit or debit cards. The materials in the sale are community donations or discarded library items. All money earned from the sale goes directly to library improvements.
The sale opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. -7 p.m., continues Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m, and culminates on Peach Days Saturday, Sept. 7. On Saturday the library will open its doors at noon after the parade is over. All prices on Peach Days Saturday are lowered for our $1 Bag Blowout Sale. Doors will close at 5 p.m. or as soon as all of the books are sold. The sale is located in the basement of the library at 26 Forest Street in Brigham City near the historical court house. For more information call 435-723-5850.