BRMS registration open house
The Bear River Middle School Registration Open House will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4-7 p.m.
The registration process for the upcoming school year will be done online and is now open. Log on to our school website: www.brms.besd.net and click on the registration button. Please review the handbook, update student information, sign required e-signature pages and pay school fees. Fee waiver applications can be printed from the web page. Fee waiver application can be mailed to 300 E. 1500 S. Garland, UT 84312 or dropped off at the office for the administration to approve. Please send or bring required proof of income.
Interested parents/community members are wanted to serve on our school community council for the 2019-20 school year. If interested, please call the middle school at (435) 257-2540.
Garland Elementary back to school night
Back to school night at Garland Elementary for grades one through five will be Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be an open house format.
School begins on Aug. 26 for grades one through five. The regular school schedule for these grades will be 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Wednesday is early release day and school ends at 1:50.
The first day of school for kindergarten students will be Sept. 3. All kindergarten students will be tested during the week of Aug. 26. These tests are done by appointment. If you are not yet scheduled for a test, please call the school.
Kindergarten students will have their own back to school event on Aug. 30 at 1:45 p.m. They will then meet their assigned teacher and be able to visit their classroom.
Reflections to hold singing auditions
Reflections of Bear River Valley is gearing-up for our 2019-20 concert year and we are looking for women interested in singing with this fun and talented group of women.
Auditions will be held Aug. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m. and Aug. 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bear River Valley Senior Center. Please contact Gayle Profaizer, (435) 279-0150 for an appointment.
This group has been bringing the gift of the community for nearly 50 years and is composed of women from Northern Utah. You need not be a “professional” singer, but you DO need to be prepared to enjoy the camaraderie and friendship of some of the best women you will ever meet and commit to a rehearsal and performance schedule.
Summer production at Old Barn to wrap this week
The Old Barn Community Theatre’s production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” wraps up this week with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, as well as a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
This is the last week for the summer production that has been running since July 19 with sold old shows, directed by Heather Gleason of Cache Valley. Come and see dancing, back flips, lifting, fighting, and axe jumping, all set to music we all seem to know and love from our youth, as well as the focus this story has on the family, relationships and building something that lasts.
If you are looking for a break from this century, step back into time at the Old Barn this weekend. For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/ 407044323241413
Deadline for Peach Days kickoff parade
Parade Applications for the Brigham City Peach Days Friday Kick Off Parade are now available online at www.peachdays.com.
The Friday night parade is being renamed the Kick Off Parade. The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 16. Immediately after the parade the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah will have free children’s games under the arch and on the Main Street stage will be the very popular Lip Sync Battles!
BR Heritage Area Discovery Day
The Bear River Heritage Area will host a Discovery Day on Monday, Aug. 19 to share the accomplishments, mission and goals of the group.
A national designation question and answer period will be included on the agenda. Respected guests from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, Great Basin National Heritage Area, Congressman Rob Bishop’s Brigham City office, and other guests from city and county government will be on hand discuss the process of designation. Representatives and the general public from northern Utah and southeastern Idaho are encouraged to attend.
The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City. Afterwards a Dutch oven lunch will be prepared and served at Holmgren Historical Farm, 460 N. 300 East, Tremonton, for $10 per person. For more information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Duskin-Goede, coordinator for the Bear River Heritage Area, at (435) 713-1426 or lisad@brag.utah.gov.
The Bear River Heritage Area was created in the year 2000 as a way of supporting and protecting our local heritage resources and increasing economic development through heritage tourism. The BRHA includes seven counties located in whole or in part within the Bear River drainage: Box Elder, Cache and Rich in northern Utah; and Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin and Oneida in southeastern Idaho.