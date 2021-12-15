Reflections annual Christmas concert
The Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Tremonton West Stake Center (345 S. 1000 West).
Reflections is composed of women from Bear River Valley, Brigham City, and Logan. This annual gift to the community will feature a variety of Holiday favorites from the traditional, the unique, the whimsical and the sacred — a concert certain to entertain!
The talented group of performers is under the direction of Director Michelle Martineau. Assistant directors are Alyssa Chapman, Cheryl Larsen and Diana Owen-Murphy. The group is accompanied by Beccy Hunsaker, Clorinda Wood and Alyssa Chapman.
The non-denominational concert is free to the public. In the spirit of the season, the group will be collecting donations for the Tremonton Food Pantry at the door. So come enjoy excellent songs of the season and homemade cookies after the show!
‘Last Minute’ Christmas Fair
The Last Minute Christmas Fair, hosted by Box Elder County Market, will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Garland Armory, 72 N. Main St., Garland. The free-admission event will feature local vendors, raffles and more.
Baptist Church Christmas service
Bear River Valley Baptist Church, 119 E. Main St., Tremonton, will hold a community Christmas worship service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. All are welcome to attend.
Hospital hosting weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Nominations sought for small biz awards
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Utah District Office is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Small Business Week Awards.
Utah District awards will be given in several categories: Small Business Person of the Year; Small Business Exporter; 8(a) Graduate of the Year; Rural Business of the Year; Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Minority-Owned Business of the Year; and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Some of these category award winners will be submitted to headquarters for national award consideration.
Visit SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination.
All nominations must be received by the Utah District office by electronic submission only to the District’s BOX account, no later than 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022. You can make submissions here: https://bit.ly/SBAUtahNSBW
To obtain information, receive a copy of the National/Utah District nomination guidelines, or get help with your submission, please contact Jackie Hobson at Jackie.Hobson@sba.gov