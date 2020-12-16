reflections concert

Bear River Valley Reflections concertBear River Valley Reflections presents its annual Holiday Christmas Concert, “A Merry Christmas Feeling,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 in the Home Arts Building at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton. Come and join us for a free, fun and socially distanced concert. Masks are required and all health department regulations will be followed. Can’t make it in person? Watch online at https://www.brlivestream.com/live

Christmas Eve candlelight serviceBear River Valley Baptist Church will celebrate the meaning of Christmas with a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 5 P.M. Come and join us for a time of worship, gratitude, and joyous singing of Christmas music. Bear River Valley Church is located at 119 East Main Street, Tremonton.

