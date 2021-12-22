Baptist Church Christmas serviceBear River Valley Baptist Church, 119 E. Main St., Tremonton, will hold a community Christmas worship service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. All are welcome to attend.
Hospital hosting weight loss classesBear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
Nominations sought for small biz awardsThe U.S. Small Business Administration’s Utah District Office is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Small Business Week Awards.
Utah District awards will be given in several categories: Small Business Person of the Year; Small Business Exporter; 8(a) Graduate of the Year; Rural Business of the Year; Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Minority-Owned Business of the Year; and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Some of these category award winners will be submitted to headquarters for national award consideration.
Visit SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination.
All nominations must be received by the Utah District office by electronic submission only to the District’s BOX account, no later than 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022. You can make submissions here: https://bit.ly/SBAUtahNSBW
To obtain information, receive a copy of the National/Utah District nomination guidelines, or get help with your submission, please contact Jackie Hobson at Jackie.Hobson@sba.gov