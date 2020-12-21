Candle lighting at local cemeteries
The community is invited to attend a candle-lighting event at the Bear River City and Garland cemeteries on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24.
For the past three years, the Ramsdell family has set tea lights on the tops of headstones at the Bear River City Cemetery, and this year will be joined by the Yoder family, which will do the same at the Garland Cemetery. Both locations will be lit by 5:30 p.m. Thursday and all are invited to visit.
According to organizer Brindee Bonanza, "This year has been so tough and this time of year seems to be even harder having loved ones gone before us. Bring your tissues, you will need them."
The lights will be left up until Saturday, Dec. 26.
Christmas Eve candlelight service
Bear River Valley Baptist Church will celebrate the meaning of Christmas with a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 5 P.M. Come and join us for a time of worship, gratitude, and joyous singing of Christmas music. Bear River Valley Church is located at 119 East Main Street, Tremonton.