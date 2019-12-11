Gingerbread house contest at museumBear River Valley Museum is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Contest for the Holidays. Anyone that makes a house and brings it to the museum can enter, starting Nov. 18 and ending Dec. 23. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Share a Little Christmas concertThe annual Share a Little Christmas benefit concert will be held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Garland Elementary. It will include many local performance groups and Santa will be on scene, as well as a bake sale. Many donations will be collected, such as new pajamas and books for the New Hope Crisis Center, new socks for the Burn Center, and canned food for the Tremonton Food Pantry. For more info or early donations, contact Kari Marble at (435) 452-8672.
Reflections of BRV Christmas concertThe Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Tremonton West Stake Center (345 S. 1000 West).
Reflections is composed of women from Bear River Valley, Brigham City and Logan. This gift to the community will feature a variety of holiday favorites from the traditional, the unique, the whimsical and the sacred — a concert certain to entertain!
The talented group of performers is under the direction of Director Michelle Martineau and Artistic Director Beth Lefgren and is accompanied by Beccy Hunsaker, Clorinda Wood and Alyssa Chapman.
The non-denominational concert is free to the public. In the spirit of the season, the group will be collecting donations for the Tremonton Food Pantry at the concert. So come enjoy excellent songs of the season and homemade cookies after the show!
Messiah Sing-a-long at Garland TabernaclePractice for the Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-a-long is every Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Garland Tabernacle. More singers are needed for the support choir and for more orchestra members. Anyone is invited to participate. The Sing-a-long will be Sunday, Dec. 15.
Garland Library HappeningsPreschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.