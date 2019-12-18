Red Cross blood driveThe Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremont St. Get an appointment online at redcrossblood.org/give, or walk-ins are welcome, too!
Gingerbread house contest at museumBear River Valley Museum is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Contest for the Holidays. Anyone that makes a house and brings it to the museum can enter, starting Nov. 18 and ending Dec. 23. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Garland Library HappeningsPreschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.