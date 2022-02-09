The fourth annual Madson Family Foundation Scholarship, in memory of Sherri Madson, is now open for 2022 graduates of Bear River and Box Elder High Schools. A recipient from each school will each receive $1,000 for their post high school education. There is a deadline (TBD), so please complete the application form asap.
If you need, you may contact Greg Madson by phone or text, 435-279-4101 or refer to the website, www.madsonfoundation.org
Specialty crop grant funding
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for H.R. 133 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Stimulus Funding. This funding, made possible by H.R. 133: Consolidated Appropriations act of 2020, is available for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. This grant is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farmers markets, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah.
The application window is now open through February 11, 2022. This special one-time round of H.R. 133 SCBGP Stimulus Funding is available in addition to the annual Farm Bill SCBGP funding which will open in early 2022.