Garland Tabernacle Children’s ChoirThe Garland Tabernacle Children’s Community Choir is looking for participants for an upcoming performance in May. The program is free for children aged four to 16. Rehearsals will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays at the tabernacle with instructors Brady McCann and Jennifer Duncan. The performance will be 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and will also include presenters from Time Out for Women, including Cory and Karen Maxwell, Camille Fronk Olson, Laurel C. Day, Emily Belle Freeman and more. For more information, call or text Brady at (435) 754-6425. We’d love to see you there!
