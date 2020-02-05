Community history fair
A free community history fair will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 at Century Elementary, 5820 N. 4800 West, Bear River City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Please bring your family and friends. Topics will include: Beginning family history, ocumenting information and where to find it, how to handle and correct errors/duplications of Family Search, DNA, indexing, new technology and where to go for help, and more. In addition to classes listed above, there will also be children’s activities, old time photo portraits, and smartphone activities. Refreshments will be served and you are encourged to bring a cultural or heritage treat.
School board to hold work sessions
The Box Elder School District Board of Education will hold work session meetings on Friday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Feb. 7 meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will consist of visits to two elementary school buildings. The Feb. 11 meeting will also begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a discussion of school fees.
The meetings are open to the public, but the board may elect to go into closed session regarding any item on this agenda permitted by Utah Code § 52-4-205.
The next meeting of the Board of Education will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, with a work session at 5:30 and a regular session at 6:30 p.m., at the Independent Life Skills Center, 960 S. Main St., Brigham City, Utah.
Fight the New Drug at BRHS
Bear River High School will host an event with Clay Olsen, co-founder of Fight the New Drug, from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 in the school auditorium. There will also be booths from 6-8 p.m. in the BRHS Commons area. In this free community event, Olsen will discuss the Fortify Program and show the docuseries on how pornography affects the brain and heart.
Also, those who attend the BRHS basketball game against Mountain Crest that evening are encouraged to wear white in support of "whiting out" pornography.