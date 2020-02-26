Box Elder School Board has vacancyBox Elder County School District announces a vacancy on the Board of Education.
Lynn Capener, Board member from District 1 (which consists of the following precincts: Beaver Dam/Collinston, Clear Creek, Fielding 1 & 2, Garland 2 & East, Grouse Creek, Howell, Park Valley, Plymouth, Portage, Promontory, Riverside, Snowville, Tremonton West, and Yost) has moved out of District 1. His resignation will become effective March 11, 2020.
Box Elder School District will accept applications from residents of District 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. In order to represent District 1 patrons, applicant must have lived in Box Elder County School District and have been a bona fide resident of District 1 for at least one year.
The person selected to fill the remaining term on the Board will serve until December 31, 2020, which is the end of the term. This position will have to run in the November 2020 election. Interviews will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 after 5 p.m. Residents who have any questions or wish to pick up an application packet may go to www.besd.net
Garland Tabernacle Children’s ChoirThe Garland Tabernacle Children’s Community Choir is looking for participants for an upcoming performance in May. The program is free for children aged four to 16. Rehearsals will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays at the tabernacle with instructors Brady McCann and Jennifer Duncan. The performance will be 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and will also include presenters from Time Out for Women, including Cory and Karen Maxwell, Camille Fronk Olson, Laurel C. Day, Emily Belle Freeman and more. For more information, call or text Brady at (435) 754-6425. We’d love to see you there!