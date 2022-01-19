Madson Foundation scholarships openWe are excited to announce the fourth annual Madson Family Foundation Scholarship, in memory of Sherri Madson, is now open for 2022 graduates of Bear River and Box Elder High Schools. A recipient from each school will each receive $1,000 for their post high school education. There is a deadline (TBD), so please complete the application form asap.
The web address to apply is https://www.madsonfoundation.org/materials-for-learning In addition, we are looking for a non-traditional mother who is going to college to better her life.
If you need, you may contact Greg Madson by phone or text, 435-279-4101 or refer to the website, www.madsonfoundation.org
GOP women to meet in BrighamBox Elder County Republican Women will be meeting Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. at Corinna Harris’ home 1306 North Highland Boulevard, Brigham City.
All Republican citizens are invited to attend. The purpose of this organization it to make a difference in our communities by being educated on the issues, getting involved in the political process and supporting Republican candidates.
Specialty crop grant fundingThe Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for H.R. 133 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Stimulus Funding. This funding, made possible by H.R. 133: Consolidated Appropriations act of 2020, is available for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops; a full list of specialty crops is available here.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. This grant is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farmers markets, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah.
Up to four projects will be awarded within one or more of the following categories: Innovative Distribution of Specialty Crops, Training the New Generation of Specialty Crop Farmers, Improving Consumer Recognition of Specialty Crops in the Marketplace, and/or Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Certification Vouchers.
The application window is now open through February 11, 2022. This special one-time round of H.R. 133 SCBGP Stimulus Funding is available in addition to the annual Farm Bill SCBGP funding which will open in early 2022.
For more information and to apply, visit https://ag.utah.gov/specialty-crop-block-grant-program/