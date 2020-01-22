Homeless count seeks volunteersVolunteers Needed for Annual Box Elder, Cache, and Rich Counties Homeless Count
The annual statewide count of people experiencing homelessness will be held Jan. 23-25. Volunteers are needed in Box Elder, Cache, and Rich Counties to help survey people overnight on Jan. 23, 24 and 25 to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 22, providing an in-depth single-night look at homelessness in Utah.
The goals of the count – known as the Point-in-Time Count – are to find individuals and families experiencing unsheltered homelessness (living on the streets or in cars or places not meant for human habitation) and gather information to connect them with available services, help policymakers set benchmarks to measure progress toward ending homelessness and help plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs.
Volunteers work in teams to briefly interview individuals in areas known for homelessness, including local trails, parks and businesses, and to provide gift cards, care items, and community resources.
A volunteer training will be held Jan. 16 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on USU’s campus in Huntsman Hall rm. 328. For volunteers in Rich and Box Elder Counties, the training will be available online and details will be shared via email once volunteers are signed up. Volunteer shifts are available during the early morning hours of Jan 23, 24, and 25 from 4:00 a.m. to 6 a.m. To sign up to volunteer, go to https://forms.gle/rq2PFFtJywBYm8CC6
Contact: Nelda Ault-Dyslin nelda.ault@usu.edu or Jess Lucero jessica.lucero@usu.edu
Sheriff’s Posse dinner and danceThe Box Elder County Sheriff’s Posse will hold its 5th Annual Dutch Oven Dinner & Dance from 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Garland Armory, 72 N. Main St., Garland. Tickets for dinner and the dance are $30 couple/$15 single (advance), $40/$20 at the door, or $7 ages 13-17 and can be purchased from any posse member, or at the door. Dance-only tickets are $20/$10/$5. Music by Saddle Strings, also door prizes and raffle. For more information, call Duely Smith at 279-6703, JD Scott at 257-5827, Dean Anderson at 237-2235, Ronnie Scott at (385) 225-1381, or Bradon McMurdie at 230-2436.