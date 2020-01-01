4-H sewing and fashion workshopA sewing and fashion workshop for youth will be held for six weeks from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Jan. 9 at the Public Works Building in Tremonton. The classes will be teaching sewing skills, and making a skirt or pants to finish. The class is taught by Trinity Hale and volunteers as a 4-H ambassador project. To sign up, please call Box Elder County Extension at (435) 695-2543 or register through 4-H online.
Garland Library happeningsPreschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.