Sheriff’s Posse dinner and danceThe Box Elder County Sheriff’s Posse will hold its 5th Annual Dutch Oven Dinner & Dance from 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Garland Armory, 72 N. Main St., Garland. Tickets for dinner and the dance are $30 couple/$15 single (advance), $40/$20 at the door, or $7 ages 13-17 and can be purchased from any posse member, or at the door. Dance-only tickets are $20/$10/$5. Music by Saddle Strings, also door prizes and raffle. For more information, call Duely Smith at 279-6703, JD Scott at 257-5827, Dean Anderson at 237-2235, Ronnie Scott at (385) 225-1381, or Bradon McMurdie at 230-2436.