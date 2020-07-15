Tremonton seeks public input on land useTremonton City is seeking public input as it goes through the process of creating an integrated land use plan, a critical document that provides an overarching vision from which future growth and development of the city will be guided. As such, it is critical to ensure that the plan reflects the long-term needs of Tremonton City and its residents.
Public engagement is taking place at three key stages during the anticipated 12-month planning period. The first step, scoping, is to listen and learn what residents envision for the next 10 to 20 years.
This online engagement tool allows users to provide location-based comments on an interactive map, fill out a brief questionnaire, and take part in a visual preference survey. All of these tools are designed to help city leaders understand the issues, ideas and opportunities in Tremonton.
To participate, visit landmark.mysocialpinpoint.com/tremonton
Head Start program taking applicationsBear River Head Start is accepting applications for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year for children ages 0-5.
We have many options of free services including help for expecting mothers, early childhood care, home-based teaching and care, center-based class for children ages 3-5, and more.
Apply online at brheadstart.org or call the Tremonton center teacher, Mr. Chris, at (801) 573-9435. We also have an amazing home advocate, Mary Boyce, whom you can contact at (208) 766-3937.
Civic League to hold yard saleThe Tremonton Women’s Civic Club is holding a yard sale on Sat., Aug. 1, starting at 10 a.m., at Shuman (library) Park.
The club is raising money to continue to provide scholarships to high school seniors, improving parks, assisting libraries, supporting schools, contributing to the Food Bank, and providing for the needs of Bear River Valley.
If you have any donations to contribute to this cause, please contact any of the following people:
Julia Wardle — 279-7748
Iris Douglas — 257-5503
Diana Doutre — 230-8374
Deon Hull — 452-8981
Becky Reese — 279-3558