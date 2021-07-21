Tremonton Hay Days scheduleTremonton City’s annual summer celebration kicks off this Friday, July 23 with a movie in the park and continues all day and evening on Pioneer Day this Saturday.
The festivities formerly known as City Days have been renamed Hay Days in a nod to the agricultural heritage of the Bear River Valley.
The fun starts as dusk on Friday with an outdoor movie at Shuman Park. The schedule shifts to Jeanie Stevens Park on Saturday, beginning with the Battle of the BBQ check-in at 7 a.m. and a 5K Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
A quilt show, car show and the annual baby contest keep things going in the morning, with vendor booths opening at 9 a.m. Other mainstays like the BBQ contest, bingo and other games and contests will be held throughout the day, along with plenty of activities for children.
The festivities wrap up with a live concert, sky jumpers and fireworks in the evening. For a more detailed schedule of events, visit tremontoncity.org/city-days
Youth soccer, flag football signupsThe deadline to register for Tremonton City’s youth soccer and flag football leagues is fast approaching, with signups required by Aug. 1.
Both sports are open to boys and girls, ages 3 through seventh grade, with different programs offered based on age groups.