Hospital moves COVID-19 testingThe curbside COVID-19 testing location at Bear River Valley Hospital has been moved to the north side of the facility. Those wishing to be tested can enter from the east; all COVID-19 testing is done at the drive-through. Ancillary services, which had been offered curbside on the north side, will now be offered on the west side of the facility near the Emergency Department.
Tremonton seeks public input on land useTremonton City is seeking public input as it goes through the process of creating an integrated land use plan, a critical document that provides an overarching vision from which future growth and development of the city will be guided. As such, it is critical to ensure that the plan reflects the long-term needs of Tremonton City and its residents.
Public engagement is taking place at three key stages during the anticipated 12-month planning period. The first step, scoping, is to listen and learn what residents envision for the next 10 to 20 years.
This online engagement tool allows users to provide location-based comments on an interactive map, fill out a brief questionnaire, and take part in a visual preference survey. All of these tools are designed to help city leaders understand the issues, ideas and opportunities in Tremonton.
To participate, visit landmark.mysocialpinpoint.com/tremonton
Head Start program taking applicationsBear River Head Start is accepting applications for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year for children ages 0-5.
We have many options of free services including help for expecting mothers, early childhood care, home-based teaching and care, center-based class for children ages 3-5, and more.
Apply online at brheadstart.org or call the Tremonton center teacher, Mr. Chris, at (801) 573-9435. We also have an amazing home advocate, Mary Boyce, whom you can contact at (208) 766-3937.
Civic League to hold yard saleThe Tremonton Women’s Civic Club is holding a yard sale on Sat., Aug. 1, starting at 10 a.m., at Shuman (library) Park.
The club is raising money to continue to provide scholarships to high school seniors, improving parks, assisting libraries, supporting schools, contributing to the Food Bank, and providing for the needs of Bear River Valley.
If you have any donations to contribute to this cause, please contact any of the following people:
Julia Wardle — 279-7748
Iris Douglas — 257-5503
Diana Doutre — 230-8374
Deon Hull — 452-8981
Becky Reese — 279-3558
Home arts at Box Elder County FairDepartments in the Home Arts competition at this year’s Box Elder County Fair have made changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For home arts, entries will be accepted in person, excluding baked or prepared foods (canned foods are OK). In lieu of judging, the public will vote in person for their favorites, with additional winners selected by directors. Entries will be accepted 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.
For fine arts, all entries will be accepted and displayed online, with a limit of one entry per person. Winning entries and slideshows of all entries will be displayed during the fair. The public will vote online for their favorites. Entries will be accepted Aug. 9-15, with viewing and voting open to the public Aug. 18-23. A drive-in art show will be held at 9 p.m. Aug. 21 on the east side of the Home Arts building.
Photography entries will be accepted in person, with a maximum of two entries per person. Photos must be 8x10 and permanently attached to a thin mount board. No frames allowed. County commissioners and directors will select the winners.
There will be no floriculture competition this year.
The Home Arts building will be open 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Aug. 26-29. Anyone entering the building is encouraged to wear a face covering. All entries and awards will be released Aug. 31-Sept. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Due to large crowds, entries will not be released on Saturday night.
For more information, visit boxeldercounty.org