Register for City Days softball tournament
Registration is due by Friday, July 10 for the Tremonton City Days men’s softball tournament, scheduled for July 17-18. Entry fee is $175 per team and registration is available online at www.tremontoncity.org, or in person at Tremonton City offices, 102 S. Tremont St.
The tournament follows ASA modified rules, ASA and USSSA approved bats may be used. This is a three-game guarantee, double elimination to a double elimination drop-down format to create upper and lower division.s Team and individual awards given to 1st and 2nd place upper, and 1st place lower.
The annual Home Run Derby will be held at 10 p.m. Friday, July 17 under the lights at Jeanie Stevens Park. Men and Women are invited to step up to the plate and take their shot at hitting the long ball. The first 50 participants to sign up at the field the day of the derby get to take their shot at winning prizes spread out in the field such as cases of toilet paper, paper towels, tires for your car and much more. Hit just one home run to win a box of cereal from Post.
For more information, call (435) 257-9487 or email zlefevre@tremontoncity.com
Skyway junior golf tournament
Skyway Golf Course is set to host its annual Junior Golf Tournament, an event organized by local golf enthusiasts Pam and Dave Shaw that has been running for more than 20 years.
This year’s event will be held Thursday, July 9. Boys and girls aged 6 to 18 are invited to enter and will be separated into different age groups. This year, the 14- to 18-year-old boys and girls will check in at 6:45 a.m., while 6- to 13-year-olds will check in at 8:30 a.m., with tee-off at 9 a.m.
The cost for registration is $15 per player. For more information, call the golf course at (435) 257-5706.
Head Start program taking applications
Bear River Head Start is accepting applications for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year for children ages 0-5.
We have many options of free services including help for expecting mothers, early childhood care, home-based teaching and care, center-based class for children ages 3-5, and more.
Apply online at brheadstart.org or call the Tremonton center teacher, Mr. Chris, at (801) 573-9435. We also have an amazing home advocate, Mary Boyce, whom you can contact at (208) 766-3937.
Civic League to hold yard sale
The Tremonton Women’s Civic Club is holding a yard sale on Sat., Aug. 1, starting at 10 a.m., at Shuman (library) Park.
The club is raising money to continue to provide scholarships to high school seniors, improving parks, assisting libraries, supporting schools, contributing to the Food Bank, and providing for the needs of Bear River Valley.
If you have any donations to contribute to this cause, please contact any of the following people:
Julia Wardle — 279-7748
Iris Douglas — 257-5503
Diana Doutre — 230-8374
Deon Hull — 452-8981
Becky Reese — 279-3558