Fundraiser at Our House
Our House Assisted Living, 429 N. 400 W., Tremonton, will hold a fundraiser beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 to raise money for medical expenses for Ike Carter, the two-year-old son of a former employee at Our House. Ike was born with Waardenburg Syndrome, polymicrogyria and Absent Corpus Collosum. At age one he had a bronchial cyst removed and soft cleft palate repaired. He continues to receive PT, OT and speech therapy, and will be attending preschool at age 3.
Our House is accepting donations for a yard sale on Aug. 3, and will be selling tickets for hamburgers, hot dogs, games and more. For more information, call (435) 257-5658.
Garland Children’s Theater presents ‘Madagascar Jr.’
Garland Children’s Theater will present a production of “Madagascar Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1, and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. July 31. Adult tickets are $5, students $3, and families $20 (within household only). For more information, please contact Celeste Anderson at (435) 770-4515.
Reflections to hold singing auditions
Reflections of Bear River Valley is gearing-up for our 2019-20 concert year and we are looking for women interested in singing with this fun and talented group of women.
Auditions will be held Aug. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m. and Aug. 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bear River Valley Senior Center. Please contact Gayle Profaizer, (435) 279-0150 for an appointment.
This group has been bringing the gift of the community for nearly 50 years and is composed of women from Northern Utah. You need not be a “professional” singer, but you DO need to be prepared to enjoy the camaraderie and friendship of some of the best women you will ever meet and commit to a rehearsal and performance schedule.
Deadline for Peach Days kickoff parade
Parade Applications for the Brigham City Peach Days Friday Kick Off Parade are now available online at www.peachdays.com.
The Friday night parade is being renamed the Kick Off Parade. The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 16. Immediately after the parade the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah will have free children’s games under the arch and on the Main Street stage will be the very popular Lip Sync Battles!
BR Heritage Area Discovery Day
The Bear River Heritage Area will host a Discovery Day on Monday, Aug. 19 to share the accomplishments, mission and goals of the group.
A national designation question and answer period will be included on the agenda. Respected guests from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, Great Basin National Heritage Area, Congressman Rob Bishop’s Brigham City office, and other guests from city and county government will be on hand discuss the process of designation. Representatives and the general public from northern Utah and southeastern Idaho are encouraged to attend.
The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City. Afterwards a Dutch oven lunch will be prepared and served at Holmgren Historical Farm, 460 N. 300 East, Tremonton, for $10 per person. For more information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Duskin-Goede, coordinator for the Bear River Heritage Area, at (435) 713-1426 or lisad@brag.utah.gov.
The Bear River Heritage Area was created in the year 2000 as a way of supporting and protecting our local heritage resources and increasing economic development through heritage tourism. The BRHA includes seven counties located in whole or in part within the Bear River drainage: Box Elder, Cache and Rich in northern Utah; and Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin and Oneida in southeastern Idaho.