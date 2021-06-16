BRV Reflections Spring ConcertBear River Valley Reflections will be presenting its annual spring concert, “What a Wonderful World,” on Friday, June 18. The free, totally family-friendly performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 4865 West 9600 North.
The semi-professional women’s chorus, under the direction of Michelle Martineau, will be singing a mixture of patriotic, traditional, show and old-time favorites along with a couple of special numbers.
The concert is free and canned food donations for the Tremonton Pantry are always appreciated.
Please join us as we celebrate with music and song a return to normal!
USU bicycle poker run/Go Fish eventUtah State University Tremonton is hosting a fun activity for individuals and families. On Saturday, June 12, USU kicked off its Bicycle Poker Run and Go Fish Event that will run until June 30.
To play, individuals or families ride their bicycles participating businesses and collect either a poker or go fish card. For the poker game, visit as many businesses as you like and from your collected cards, put together your best poker hand. For go fish, collect as many cards as you like and make as many matches as possible.
Once cards are collected, drop by the USU Tremonton Building at 420 E. 600 N. between noon and 8 p.m. to collect a prize. The prizes for the games include USU piggy banks, back scratchers, T-shirts, and umbrellas.
Look for the Poker Run and Go Fish game flyer at participating businesses in the Tremonton and Garland areas. The flyers list all of the participating businesses so you can easily plan your bike ride.
Fielding Fun Day fine art exhibitThe town of Fielding is seeking entries for its first annual Fielding Fun Day fine art exhibit, which will be held Saturday, July 10. The exhibit is scheduled to from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Fielding Town Hall, 95 W. Main St.
The exhibit is open to all ages and is limited to original artwork created by Fielding residents and related to the theme of “Our Town.” Entries must be framed or matted and shrink-wrapped and ready to hang. Only two-dimensional works will be accepted this year. Entries will be accepted until July 8 from 2-6 p.m. at the town hall.
For more information, refer to flyers posted at the Fielding Post Office or the Fielding Community Fun Times Facebook page. For questions, advice or help, contact Glori Alsop at (435) 512-3655 or Zina Verhaal at (435) 279-0301.
Box Elder County Bookmobile sale
The Box Elder County Bookmobile will hold a book sale on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for three weeks in June. Come and see what great treasures you can take home to add to your personal library.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2, 9 and 16, at the Bookmobile office, 80 W. 50 South, Willard. For more information, call (435) 695-2525.
Bank seeks nominees for Paint-a-Thon
Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project.
Entering its 30th year, Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled, and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to 20 of the 41 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.
To qualify for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) income guidelines, detailed on Zions Bank’s website, Zionsbank.com/paintathon — which includes the link to the nomination form. Nominations are due by July 15, 2021.
In addition to painting, Zions employees will provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.
Intermountain offers 12-and-up vaccines
Intermountain Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 and older throughout Utah.
Vaccinations for this age group are being offered at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Intermountain Riverton Hospital, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, and Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. Parents or guardians can schedule on behalf of individuals who are 12 to 17 years of age at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed. Parents need to accompany children to the vaccination clinic. Vaccines for other age groups can also be scheduled at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine or by going to https://coronavirus.utah.gov.