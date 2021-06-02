BRHS senior motorcadeA motorcade recognizing the Bear River High School Class of 2021 will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 in Tremonton and Garland. Family, friends and community members are invited to line up along the route to congratulate the seniors as they drive by. Seniors will start at the parking lot across from the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, head north to 1000 North, then east, turning right on 300 East, past the high school, then right on Main Street in Tremonton. Bring your signs and noisemakers, and cheer these seniors on by showing you Bear River pride!
Intermountain offers 12-and-up vaccinesIntermountain Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 and older throughout Utah.
Vaccinations for this age group are being offered at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Intermountain Riverton Hospital, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, and Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. Parents or guardians can schedule on behalf of individuals who are 12 to 17 years of age at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed. Parents need to accompany children to the vaccination clinic. Vaccines for other age groups can also be scheduled at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine or by going to https://coronavirus.utah.gov.
Benefit for Lindsey HessA 5K and 1-mile run, walk and bake sale will be held Saturday, June 5 at Jeanie Stevens Park, 700 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Come support Lindsey Hess and her family! Lindsey is the mom of 4 cute hooligans, wife to Kyle, and battling Hodgkins Lymphoma. The race starts at 8 a.m. along with a raffle, silent auction, and bake sale.
For registration and more information, visit the event Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/Kx2458xF
Box Elder County Bookmobile saleThe Box Elder County Bookmobile will hold a book sale on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for three weeks in June. Come and see what great treasures you can take home to add to your personal library.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2, 9 and 16, at the Bookmobile office, 80 W. 50 South, Willard. For more information, call (435) 695-2525.
Family Day at support centersJoin in the fun at the Box Elder Family Support Center’s upcoming annual Family Day events for the center’s Garland and Brigham City locations. Activities, food and more. All are welcome.
The celebration for the center’s Brigham City location will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the bowery at Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St.. The celebration for the Garland location will be 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 7 at the Tremonton Community Food Pantry, 180 S. Tremont St.
Classical Youth Ballet in OgdenClassical Youth Ballet presents “Little Pagoda” at 6 p.m. June 8 and 9 at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.ogdenpet.com.