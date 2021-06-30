Annual suicide prevention walk
The Northern Box Elder Suicide Prevention Coalition is putting together its annual walk for families that have lost someone to suicide. Join us as we come together to remember those special individuals and learn about suicide prevention resources.
The walk will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Jeanie Stevens Park, 700 N. 1000 West, Tremonton. In-person registration will start at 7 p.m. Online registration is now available at eventbrite.com/e/2021-northern-box-elder-county-suicide-awareness-walk-tickets-151123577689
Fielding Fun Day fine art exhibit
The town of Fielding is seeking entries for its first annual Fielding Fun Day fine art exhibit, which will be held Saturday, July 10. The exhibit is scheduled to from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Fielding Town Hall, 95 W. Main St.
The exhibit is open to all ages and is limited to original artwork created by Fielding residents and related to the theme of “Our Town.” Entries must be framed or matted and shrink-wrapped and ready to hang. Only two-dimensional works will be accepted this year. Entries will be accepted until July 8 from 2-6 p.m. at the town hall.
For more information, refer to flyers posted at the Fielding Post Office or the Fielding Community Fun Times Facebook page. For questions, advice or help, contact Glori Alsop at (435) 512-3655 or Zina Verhaal at (435) 279-0301.
Skyway junior golf tournament
Skyway Golf Course is set to host its annual Junior Golf Tournament, an event that has been running for more than 20 years.
This year’s event will be held Thursday, July 15. Boys and girls aged 6 to 18 are invited to enter and will be organized into different age groups.
The cost for registration is $15 per player. For more information, call the golf course at (435) 257-5706.
Bank seeks nominees for Paint-a-Thon
Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project.
Entering its 30th year, Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled, and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to 20 of the 41 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.
To qualify for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) income guidelines, detailed on Zions Bank’s website, Zionsbank.com/paintathon — which includes the link to the nomination form. Nominations are due by July 15, 2021.
In addition to painting, Zions employees will provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.