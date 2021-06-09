BRV Reflections Spring ConcertBear River Valley Reflections will be presenting their annual Spring Concert What a Wonderful World on Friday, June 18. The free, totally family-friendly performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 4865 West 9600 North.
The semi-professional women’s chorus, under the direction of Michelle Martineau, will be singing a mixture of patriotic, traditional, show and old-time favorites along with a couple of special numbers.
The concert is free and canned food donations for the Tremonton Pantry are always appreciated.
Please join us as we celebrate with music and song a return to normal!
Intermountain offers 12-and-up vaccinesIntermountain Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 and older throughout Utah.
Vaccinations for this age group are being offered at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Intermountain Riverton Hospital, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, and Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. Parents or guardians can schedule on behalf of individuals who are 12 to 17 years of age at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed. Parents need to accompany children to the vaccination clinic. Vaccines for other age groups can also be scheduled at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine or by going to https://coronavirus.utah.gov.
Box Elder County Bookmobile saleThe Box Elder County Bookmobile will hold a book sale on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for three weeks in June. Come and see what great treasures you can take home to add to your personal library.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2, 9 and 16, at the Bookmobile office, 80 W. 50 South, Willard. For more information, call (435) 695-2525.
Classical Youth Ballet in Ogden
Classical Youth Ballet presents “Little Pagoda” at 6 p.m. June 9 at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.ogdenpet.com.
Resource advisory committee meeting
The Northern Utah Resources Advisory Committee will conduct a meeting on June 9, 2021 to develop bylaws and operating guidelines for this group.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. The committee’s purpose Is to accept and recommend projects to the Forest Service funded through the Secure Rural Schools Act. Projects can include road and trail maintenance, watershed restoration, maintenance and improvement of wildlife and fish habitat, and control of invasive weeds.
The meeting is open to the public. Individuals interested in attending the meeting can contact the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest office at (801) 999-2113.