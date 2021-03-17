Class to address sanitation needsConnie Getz will be presenting a free class on sanitation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 West, Garland. Learn how to take care of your sanitation needs in the event of an earthquake or other forms of disaster.
Dance to benefit BRHS Jazz BandThe Bear River High School Band will hold a family dance and fundraiser featuring and benefiting the school’s jazz band from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Cookies and punch will be served along with a night of dancing and great music. It’s free to enter, but donations are appreciated. Masks will be required.