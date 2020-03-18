BRHS Hi-Steppers to hold tryoutsBear River Hi-Stepper Tryouts: If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you!
“Meet the Coaches” night will be held Friday, March 20th at 6 p.m.
Tryouts will be April 14th-17th from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Be a Leader — Show school pride!
Senior center to hold health fairBear River Valley Senior Center will hold its annual Health Fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be focused on aging well and being prepared for the future. We would like to invite all members of the community 60 years of age and older to attend. The senior center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. For more information, call (435) 257-9455.
Pain workshop at BRV HospitalA workshop entitled “Living Well With Chronic Pain Self Management” will be held Tuesday evenings from 6-8:15 p.m. March 17-April 21 in the Bear River Valley Hospital cafeteria/classroom. This is a free six-week series originally developed at Stanford University and is being brought to the public through partnering efforts of Utah Department of Health and Intermountain Healthcare. This workshop will help people identify ways they can effectively manage symptoms of chronic pain to promote a higher quality of life. For information and to register, go to livingwellutah.gov, or call Rebbi at (801) 507-8078 or Connie Archibald at (435) 207-4844.