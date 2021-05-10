Monster Trucks coming to town
The Monster Truck Insanity Tour will be making a stop in Tremonton this Saturday, May 15 inside the main rodeo arena at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds. The event begins with a pit party at 5:30 p.m. followed by the main show at 7 p.m. Additional acts include mini monster trucks, Adrenaline Life quad wars, Tough Truck Championships and a monster truck ride experience.
Ticket prices are $16 presale or $20 at the gate for adults, or $10 presale or $12 at the gate for children aged 3-12. Kids 2 and under get in free. Purchase presale tickets online at www.livealittleproductions.com or call (888) 490-1990.
Plymouth hill climb Saturday
The first round of the Rockwell 2021 Hillclimb Series comes to Box Elder County Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 with X-12 competition, known as "Utah's Hillclimb" and the "Biggest Hill in the Country." The three-day event features a 1,000-foot stock hill and a 1,700-foot pro hill, as well as evening UTV races.
Events will be held at the Desert Tech Gun Range, 22400 N. Rd., Portage (I-15 exit 392). On-site camping, food and beverages will be available. For tickets, camping passes, race registration or more information, call (208) 573-4255, visit www.x12events.com, or find "x12nitrohillclimb" on Facebook.
‘Murder on the Nile’ at The Old Barn
The Old Barn Community Theatre presents its latest production, “Murder on the Nile,” a murder mystery by Agatha Christie, now through May 22. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except for a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under as well as seniors aged 60+ and military service members. Not recommended for young children. Find showtimes and purchase tickets online at http://our.show/theoldbarncommunitytheatre/31606