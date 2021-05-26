Wheat & Beet Days T-shirt design contest
Garland City is seeking T-shirt designs for this summer's Wheat & Beet Days. Channel your creativity and submit a fresh new design for the city's annual celebration.
Email your design in a .jpg, .pdf or .png file format to library@garlandutah.org by Monday, May 31. Designs will be voted upon by the community, and the winning design will be printed on T-shirts that will be for sale at Wheat & Beet Days on July 10-11.
The winner will receive a free T-shirt and a prize from the Garland Public Library.
Intermountain offers 12-and-up vaccines
Intermountain Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 and older throughout Utah.
Vaccinations for this age group are being offered at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Intermountain Riverton Hospital, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, and Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. Parents or guardians can schedule on behalf of individuals who are 12 to 17 years of age at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed. Parents need to accompany children to the vaccination clinic. Vaccines for other age groups can also be scheduled at www.intermountain.com/covidvaccine or by going to https://coronavirus.utah.gov.
Box Elder County Bookmobile sale
The Box Elder County Bookmobile will hold a book sale on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for three weeks in June. Come and see what great treasures you can take home to add to your personal library.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2, 9 and 16, at the Bookmobile office, 80 W. 50 South, Willard. For more information, call (435) 695-2525.
Family Day at support centers
Join in the fun at the Box Elder Family Support Center’s upcoming annual Family Day events for the center’s Garland and Brigham City locations. Activities, food and more. All are welcome.
The celebration for the center’s Brigham City location will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the bowery at Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St.. The celebration for the Garland location will be 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 7 at the Tremonton Community Food Pantry, 180 S. Tremont St.