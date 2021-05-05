Families Talking Together program
Families Talking Together is a national recognized program designed to increase parents and caregivers confidence in talking to pre-teens about sex. Parents and caregivers can have a major impact on their teens’ decisions. The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah would like to offer this resource free of charge Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Adele C. Young Intermediate School beginning at 5:30 p.m. A parent and caregiver dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Please email jschulze@bcbrclub.org to secure your spot.
Golden Spike event tickets available
On May 8, 9, and 10, Golden Spike National Historic Park will commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. The commemoration will include re-enactments of the original 1869 ceremony, steam locomotive demonstrations, re-creation of the historic “champagne photo,” and special exhibits of historic objects found along the railroad. Program times are Saturday May 8 at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, May 9 and 10 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
To meet CDC, state and local guidance related to COVID-19, a ticket will be required to attend a program. Each vehicle, regardless of the number of occupants, will be required to have a single ticket. The Park entrance fee and a reservation fee, totaling $20, will be collected with each ticket. Pass holders will pay only the reservation fee of $2.
Tickets must be obtained online at Recreation.gov or using the Recreation.gov mobile app. Tickets will not be available at the park. During the event, the Last Spike Site at the Visitor Center will be open to ticket holders only.
‘Murder on the Nile’ at The Old Barn
The Old Barn Community Theatre presents its latest production, “Murder on the Nile,” a murder mystery by Agatha Christie, from April 29 through May 22. There will be a total of 14 performances, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. except for a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under as well as seniors aged 60+ and military service members. Not recommended for young children. Purchase tickets online at http://our.show/theoldbarncommunitytheatre/31606