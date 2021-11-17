Gingerbread houses at BRV MuseumBear River Valley Museum is once again holding its Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Anyone can enter, young and old, individual or group. Just have fun making and decorating your gingerbread houses, then bring them into the museum at 11 E. Main St. in Tremonton on or before Dec. 3.
The public is invited to visit the museum to see the houses and vote for their favorite. Entries will also be judged and cash prizes will be awarded at a live radio program hosted by Greg Madson on Dec. 13 at the museum. At that time all entries can be taken home to be enjoyed for the Christmas season.
Box Elder 4H/FFA turkey auctionThe Box Elder County 4-H and FFA organizations are getting ready for their annual county turkey auction.
Birds for sale have been grown and raised by youth in Box Elder County and are processed at a local facility. Support local 4-H and FFA youth while getting your “fresh, never frozen” Thanksgiving turkey.
The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the events center at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
Angels for Xmas applications openApplications are now being accepted for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance. Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
• Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
• Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
• Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early signup. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Questions? Please call (435) 919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Hospital hosting weight loss classesBear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.