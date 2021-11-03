Bar J Wranglers farewell tour
The Bar J Wranglers, a Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based band beloved by fans around the western U.S. and beyond for its combination of bluegrass and humor, will return to Tremonton on Saturday, Nov. 13 as part of the group’s farewell tour. After 44 years of touring and operating the Bar J Chuckwagon in Jackson Hole, the Wranglers are riding into the sunset after a whirlwind tour of many of their favorite locations this fall.
The Tremonton show benefiting Bear River Youth will be held at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Events Center, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com.
Before the show, a Dutch oven dinner provided by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. for $25.
For more information, call Clint Munns at (435) 452-1764 or Scott Pella at (435) 279-3484.
Clinic offering weekend flu shots
Intermountain Bear River Clinic, 935 N. 1000 W., Tremonton, will offer Family Flu Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.
Wait times are short at these clinics, and we will also have the COVID-19 vaccine available (a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine can be received on the same day). No appointment is necessary.
Habitat for Humanity dinner and auction
Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah invites the public to attend the organization’s annual dinner and auction fundraiser, the “Raise the Roof Gala,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Brigham Academy Center, 58 N. Main St., Brigham City.
People, businesses and organizations are encouraged to support the cause by purchasing individual tickets, sponsoring a table, donating items for the live and/or silent auction, or simply by donating to Habitat for Humanity.
For more information or to buy tickets to the gala, visit hfhnu.com or call (435) 723-7133.
Republican women to meet in Brigham
The Box Elder County Republican Women will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Corinna Harris' house, 1306 N. Highland Blvd., Brigham City.
All Republican citizens are invited to attend. The purpose of this organization is to motivate women to make a difference in our communities by being educated on the issues, getting involved and supporting Republican candidates.
Angels for Xmas applications open
Applications are now being accepted for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance. Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
• Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
• Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
• Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early signup. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Questions? Please call (435) 919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Hospital hosting weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Grandma’s Country Cottages classes
Grandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring upcoming classes that will be held at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W. in Garland, Utah at 7 p.m. The classes are free to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Learn to be proactive in preventing and treating viral infections at home.