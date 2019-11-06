Scouter appreciation and recognition eventThe Golden Spike District of the Trapper Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold a scouter appreciation and recognition evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremonton St. The event is for everyone who has been a scout, scouter or cub scouter, and their spouses. A dessert bar will be provided, and the first 150 people in the door will receive a commemorative patch — the last official patch for the Golden Spike District.
Domestic violence training for faith leadersThe New Hope Crisis Center is hosting an informative domestic violence training for faith leaders from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Bear River Rural Community Resource Center, 1386 S. Main St., Garland. The training is for all leaders of all faiths in northern Box Elder County. This training will include topics such as How to Recognize and Respond to Domestic Violence, When to Report, and What Resources are Available to provide you with specific information and resources to better serve members of your congregation when or if they come to you in this form of crisis.
In consideration of this training, please extend this invitation to all members of your congregation who would benefit from the information about this issue that greatly impacts our community. Spouses and guests are also welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. Please call the New Hope Crisis Center, (435) 723-5600, to reserve your seats as soon as possible.
Garland Tabernacle Children’s ChoirThe Garland Tabernacle Children’s Community Choir is looking for boys and girls aged five to 16 to join the group for its upcoming “Time Out for Christmas” event. We would like at least 49 choir members for this event. It is free to join, and children can join at any time. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. inside the chapel at the tabernacle. We will present the Christmas devotional “Time Out for Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 1, with many well-known special guest speakers from the Bear River Valley.
Please text or call Brady at (435) 754-6425 if your child would like to join the choir, or just have them show up for rehearsal.
Messiah Sing-a-long at Garland TabernaclePractice for the Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-a-long is every Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Garland Tabernacle. More singers are needed for the support choir and for more orchestra members. Anyone is invited to participate. The Sing-a-long will be Sunday, Dec. 15.
Garland Library HappeningsPreschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.