Domestic violence training for faith leadersThe New Hope Crisis Center is hosting an informative domestic violence training for faith leaders from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Bear River Rural Community Resource Center, 1386 S. Main St., Garland. The training is for all leaders of all faiths in northern Box Elder County. This training will include topics such as How to Recognize and Respond to Domestic Violence, When to Report, and What Resources are Available to provide you with specific information and resources to better serve members of your congregation when or if they come to you in this form of crisis.
In consideration of this training, please extend this invitation to all members of your congregation who would benefit from the information about this issue that greatly impacts our community. Spouses and guests are also welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. Please call the New Hope Crisis Center, (435) 723-5600, to reserve your seats as soon as possible.
Scouter appreciation and recognition eventThe Golden Spike District of the Trapper Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold a scouter appreciation and recognition evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremonton St. The event is for everyone who has been a scout, scouter or cub scouter, and their spouses. A dessert bar will be provided, and the first 150 people in the door will receive a commemorative patch — the last official patch for the Golden Spike District.
BRHS Madrigal DinnerBear River High will hold its 38th Annual Madrigal Dinner Nov. 15, 16 and 18 in the BRHS Commons area. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Prices are $15 per plate for students 18 and under, $20 for adults in advance, or $25 at the door. Ticket can be purchased in advance at the Kent’s Market service desk or through any madrigal choir member.
USU lecture on vaccinationUSU will hold a lecture presented by Dr. Thayne Sweeten entitled “Should I Vaccinate? MMR and Flu Vaccine Controversies” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the USU Brigham City Auditorium, 989 S. Main Street, Brigham City. The lecture will also be live broadcast at USU Tremonton, Room 122, 420 W. 600 North, Tremonton.
Angels for Christmas program Angels For Christmas Applications are now available through Nov. 29 for children in need this Christmas. Angel Trees are sponsored by local neighbors and businesses and it is not a government funded program. It is run by volunteers for Box Elder County residents.
Children ages 0-18 (still in high school) will receive three gifts: a wish, a need, and a pair of shoes and socks. Each family will also receive a reading book and a necessities box with items to help in the home.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Workforce Services, Brigham City Food Pantry and Tremonton Food Pantry.
We can use many local families and businesses in this effort. If you are interested in sponsoring angels, please contact USU at (435) 919-1350, or send an email to angels4christmas@gmail.com
There will be trees at the main street Brigham USU, Tremonton USU, and other areas in town to pick up angels.
Gingerbread house contest at museumBear River Valley Museum is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Contest for the Holidays. Anyone that makes a house and brings it to the museum can enter, starting Nov. 18 and ending Dec. 23. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
National Honor Society ceremonyThe National Honor Society will be holding an induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Bear River High School auditorium. All friends and family are welcome.
‘Savior of the World’ productionA production of ‘Savior of the World’ will be performed Nov. 21-23 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West, Tremonton. Showings will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance. Admission is free. Advance tickets are available at Studio ‘R’, or call Jamie Park at (435) 279-0020. Donations for the food pantry will be accepted at the door.
Garland Tabernacle Children’s ChoirThe Garland Tabernacle Children’s Community Choir will present a Christmas devotional, “Time Out for Christmas,” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 in the tabernacle chapel. Guest speakers will include Sandra Thompson, Tammy Roring and Roberta Fronk.
BRV Chorale Christmas ConcertJoin the Bear River Valley Chorale for a Christmas Concert at the Garland Tabernacle on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Come enjoy beautiful music and narration. It’s the perfect start to your Christmas season. Great for the whole family!
Messiah Sing-a-long at Garland TabernaclePractice for the Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-a-long is every Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Garland Tabernacle. More singers are needed for the support choir and for more orchestra members. Anyone is invited to participate. The Sing-a-long will be Sunday, Dec. 15.
Garland Library HappeningsPreschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.