Box Elder County turkey auctionThe Box Elder County turkey auction will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Birds for sale have been grown and raised by Box Elder County youth. Call (435) 695-2543 for more information.
Angels for Christmas program
For Christmas Applications are now available through Nov. 29 for children in need this Christmas. Angel Trees are sponsored by local neighbors and businesses and it is not a government funded program. It is run by volunteers for Box Elder County residents.
Children ages 0-18 (still in high school) will receive three gifts: a wish, a need, and a pair of shoes and socks. Each family will also receive a reading book and a necessities box with items to help in the home.
Applications may be picked up at the Department of Workforce Services, Brigham City Food Pantry and Tremonton Food Pantry.
We can use many local families and businesses in this effort. If you are interested in sponsoring angels, please contact USU at (435) 919-1350, or send an email to angels4christmas@gmail.com
There will be trees at the main street Brigham USU, Tremonton USU, and other areas in town to pick up angels.
Gingerbread house contest at museumBear River Valley Museum is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Contest for the Holidays. Anyone that makes a house and brings it to the museum can enter, starting Nov. 18 and ending Dec. 23. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
National Honor Society ceremonyThe National Honor Society will be holding an induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Bear River High School auditorium. All friends and family are welcome.
‘Savior of the World’ productionA production of ‘Savior of the World’ will be performed Nov. 21-23 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West, Tremonton. Showings will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance. Admission is free. Advance tickets are available at Studio ‘R’, or call Jamie Park at (435) 279-0020. Donations for the food pantry will be accepted at the door.
Garland Tabernacle Children’s ChoirThe Garland Tabernacle Children’s Community Choir will present a Christmas devotional, “Time Out for Christmas,” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 in the tabernacle chapel. Guest speakers will include Sandra Thompson, Tammy Roring and Roberta Fronk.
BRV Chorale Christmas Concert
Join the Bear River Valley Chorale for a Christmas Concert at the Garland Tabernacle on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Come enjoy beautiful music and narration. It’s the perfect start to your Christmas season. Great for the whole family!
Share a Little Christmas concert
The annual Share a Little Christmas benefit concert will be held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Garland Elementary. It will include many local performance groups and Santa will be on scene, as well as a bake sale. Many donations will be collected, such as new pajamas and books for the New Hope Crisis Center, new socks for the Burn Center, and canned food for the Tremonton Food Pantry. For more info or early donations, contact Kari Marble at (435) 452-8672.
Messiah Sing-a-long at Garland Tabernacle
Practice for the Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-a-long is every Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Garland Tabernacle. More singers are needed for the support choir and for more orchestra members. Anyone is invited to participate. The Sing-a-long will be Sunday, Dec. 15.
Garland Library Happenings
Preschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.