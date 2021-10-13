Clinic offering weekend flu shotsIntermountain Bear River Clinic, 935 N. 1000 W., Tremonton, will offer Family Flu Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.
Wait times are short at these clinics, and we will also have the COVID-19 vaccine available (a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine can be received on the same day). No appointment is necessary.
USU Community Education classesUSU Fall Community Education classes at the Brigham City and Tremonton campuses are up and ready for participants. Most classes offer the choice of in-person attendance or online instruction via Zoom.
Classes at the Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St., include Excel basics, watercolor painting, beekeeping, rockhounding, gentle yoga, podcasting, and retirement planning.
Classes at the Tremonton campus, 420 W. 600 North, include creative writing and photography.
Register online at: https://statewide.usu.edu/brighamcity/community-education. For more information, contact Tiffany Mansfield at (435) 919-1200 or tiffany.mansfield@usu.edu
Tremonton City fall cleanupTremonton City will provide dumpsters for trash and fall cleanup at several locations this week. Dumpsters will be picked up at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, or when full.
Dumpsters will be located at 1250 S. Century Drive, 700 W. 700 S. (Meadow Park), 100 E. 200 S. (Food Pantry), 100 W. 800 N., 100 W. 200 N. (Shuman Park), and 500 N. 100 W. (North Park).
Prohibited items include appliances, batteries, oils, tires or paints.
The Treatment Plant (300 E. 1200 S.) will accept leaves and green yard waste anytime. Compost is available for $7.50 per scoop. Pay at the city office and take receipt to the treatment plant, where they will load it for you. Compost is free for Tremonton and Garland residents if loaded on your own
The Tremonton Compost Processing Facility (8700 W. 6800 N.) will be open until Nov. 1 and will remain open after that on a daily basis dependent on weather conditions. This facility will accept branches and tree limbs less than 12 inches in diameter only. No pallets or construction material will be accepted. This facility is open to Tremonton and Garland residents only.
Angels for Christmas applications openingApplications are now being accepted for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance. Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
• Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
• Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
• Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early signup. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Questions? Please call (435) 919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Hospital hosting weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Grandma’s Country Cottages classes
Grandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring upcoming classes that will be held at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W. in Garland, Utah at 7 p.m. The classes are free to the public.
Tuesday, October 26: One of the most important preparations you can make is strengthening your mind. This class taught by Connie Getz will focus on emotional resilience in emergency response. When big changes happen in our lives we often respond with fear, panic and sometimes simply shut down. Learn ways to build a firm foundation of emotional and mental strength to get you through the hard times so you can also help others.