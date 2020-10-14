Angels for Christmas taking applicationsApplications are being taken for the Angels For Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1246 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Grandmas’ County Cottages classesGrandmas’ Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is offering four upcoming classes for anyone interested. Please email or text one of the following individuals: Janeal Shaffer (scrollsawmom@hotmail.com, (435) 754-5643); Eleanor Jensen (eleanorjensen51@gmail.com, (435) 538-2192); Lorene Jordan (lorene.successcoach@gmail.com, (435) 279-4321); or Shauna Petersen (spetersen1754@gmail.com, (435) 452-1754). These classes are free.
Oct 14: “How to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland
Oct 28: “Herbal and Home Remedies for Your Own Medicine Chest,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland