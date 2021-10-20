Clinic to offer weekend flu shotsIntermountain Bear River Clinic, 935 N. 1000 W., Tremonton, will offer Family Flu Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.
Wait times are short at these clinics, and we will also have the COVID-19 vaccine available (a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine can be received on the same day). No appointment is necessary.
Habitat for Humanity dinner and auctionHabitat for Humanity of Northern Utah invites the public to attend the organization’s annual dinner and auction fundraiser, the “Raise the Roof Gala,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Brigham Academy Center, 58 N. Main St., Brigham City.
People, businesses and organizations are encouraged to support the cause by purchasing individual tickets, sponsoring a table, donating items for the live and/or silent auction, or simply by donating to Habitat for Humanity.
For more information or to buy tickets to the gala, visit hfhnu.com or call (435) 723-7133.
Trick or Treat on Main StreetAfter taking last year off, Tremonton City and the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce are bringing back the annual Trick or Treat on Main Street event, which will be held the Friday before Halloween as in years past.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, businesses located in the downtown area around Main Street between 300 East and 200 West are encouraged to participate in handing out treats. The park at Midland Square will also be available to participate in the festivities. The event is free and open to the public to go trick-or-treating from door to door in the heart of the Tremonton commercial district.
Businesses that would like to participate are responsible for providing their own treats. Trick or treaters are encouraged to show up in costume.
USU Community Education classesUSU Fall Community Education classes at the Brigham City and Tremonton campuses are up and ready for participants. Most classes offer the choice of in-person attendance or online instruction via Zoom.
Classes at the Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St., include Excel basics, watercolor painting, beekeeping, rockhounding, gentle yoga, podcasting, and retirement planning.
Classes at the Tremonton campus, 420 W. 600 North, include creative writing and photography.
Register online at: https://statewide.usu.edu/brighamcity/community-education. For more information, contact Tiffany Mansfield at (435) 919-1200 or tiffany.mansfield@usu.edu
Angels for Christmas applications openingApplications are now being accepted for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance. Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
• Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
• Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
• Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early signup. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Questions? Please call (435) 919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Hospital hosting weight loss classesBear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible studyThe Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Grandma’s Country Cottages classesGrandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring upcoming classes that will be held at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W. in Garland, Utah at 7 p.m. The classes are free to the public.
Tuesday, October 26: One of the most important preparations you can make is strengthening your mind. This class taught by Connie Getz will focus on emotional resilience in emergency response. When big changes happen in our lives we often respond with fear, panic and sometimes simply shut down. Learn ways to build a firm foundation of emotional and mental strength to get you through the hard times so you can also help others.