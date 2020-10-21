Virtual mental health eventMental health challenges can affect anyone at any age, especially when the world seems to be in a state of constant crisis and change. Hope comes from finding resources to help navigate such challenges. That’s why Intermountain Healthcare is hosting the 2020 Virtual Mental Health Services Awareness Night.
The free virtual event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, is open to anyone in Utah who wants to understand how to help those with mental health challenges. Speakers include Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez and Dr. Greg Hudnall, executive director and founder of Hope4Utah and Hope Squad.
Participants will also learn how to utilize United Way’s 211 information line as a “one stop shop” for resources and be able to access links to national, state, and local resources.
For more information and to register to participate in the event, please go to www.utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight.
Angels for Christmas taking applicationsApplications are being taken for the Angels For Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1246 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Grandmas’ Country Cottages classGrandmas’ Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is offering a free class, “Herbal and Home Remedies for Your Own Medicine Chest,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland. Please email or text one of the following individuals: Janeal Shaffer (scrollsawmom@hotmail.com, (435) 754-5643); Eleanor Jensen (eleanorjensen51@gmail.com, (435) 538-2192); Lorene Jordan (lorene.successcoach@gmail.com, (435) 279-4321); or Shauna Petersen (spetersen1754@gmail.com, (435) 452-1754).