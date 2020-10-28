Angels for Christmas taking applicationsApplications are being taken for the Angels For Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1246 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Grandmas’ Country Cottages classGrandmas’ Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring the following class on Wednesday, Oct. 28: “Herbal and Home Remedies for your Own Medicine Chest,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland. The class is free to the public. If you have any questions, please call Shauna Petersen, (435) 452-1754 or JaNeal Shaffer, (435) 754-5643.