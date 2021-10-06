School board to meet in Bear River City
The Box Elder School District School Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Century Elementary (5820 N 4800 W, Bear River City, UT 84301) at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will posted on the School District website at https://www.besd.net/page/board-minutes
Grandma’s Country Cottages classes
Grandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring upcoming classes that will be held at the Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W. in Garland, Utah at 7 p.m. The classes are free to the public.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Debbie Blaisdell and Shauna Petersen will teach how homeopathy is very useful for first aid situations at home such as high fever, dehydration, bites & stings, burns, etc. and how to extend the remedies in emergency situations.
Clinic to offer weekend flu shots
Intermountain Bear River Clinic, 935 N. 1000 W., Tremonton, will offer Family Flu Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Oct. 9; Oct. 16; Oct. 23; Nov. 6; and Nov. 13.
Wait times are short at these clinics, and we will also have the COVID-19 vaccine available (a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine can be received on the same day). No appointment is necessary.
Angels for Christmas applications opening
Applications are now being accepted for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance. Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
• Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
• Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
• Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early signup. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Questions? Please call (435) 919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Hospital to host weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.