Pumpkin walk this Friday, SaturdayThe GFWC Women’s Civic League and Tremonton City invite the public to the first Tremonton Area Pumpkin Walk this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, at the Holmgren Nature Trail.
Our community and the rest of the world have been going through challenging times, and this will be a fun way to bring us together allowing for social distancing and following government CDC guidelines. Be aware that this activity could be cancelled due to changes in COVID guidelines.
The hours for the walk are scheduled to be 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
The theme for the walk is “It’s Scary — But We are in This Together.” We will not be charging an entrance fee, but will have a donation box if people would like to donate. A portion of the proceeds will be used to enhance the park located at the trail.
We will be asking groups to set up scenes much like the North Logan Pumpkin Walk. Scenes need to include pumpkins and/or gourds. Each group volunteering provides their own supplies and a way to light their scene with solar lights or a generator. A generator could be shared by more than one scene if a group is willing to share. You will be responsible to clean up your scene after the walk has ended on Saturday night.
We are also in need of many carved pumpkins to light up the walk. Pumpkins need to be lit without using flames. Anyone is invited to carve and light a pumpkin. We are encouraging school groups and families to help out as well.
For questions, contact Verlene Hardman at (435) 225-5371.
Angels for Christmas taking applicationsApplications are being taken for the Angels For Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1246 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Grandmas’ County Cottages classesGrandmas’ Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is offering four upcoming classes for anyone interested. Please email or text one of the following individuals: Janeal Shaffer (scrollsawmom@hotmail.com, (435) 754-5643); Eleanor Jensen (eleanorjensen51@gmail.com, (435) 538-2192); Lorene Jordan (lorene.successcoach@gmail.com, (435) 279-4321); or Shauna Petersen (spetersen1754@gmail.com, (435) 452-1754). These classes are free.
Oct 14: “How to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland
Oct 28: “Herbal and Home Remedies for Your Own Medicine Chest,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland