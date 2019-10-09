Farmers Feeding Families food drive
Western AgCredit & CoBank are still seeking donations as they wrap up their annual Farmers Feeding Families food drive. Western AgCredit is taking donations of non-perishable food items at its Tremonton office, 781 E. Main St., Ste. A until Friday, Oct. 11. Western AgCredit and CoBank will each contribute 50 cents per pound of food donated, for a total match of $1 per pound up to $10,000.
BRHS meetings for Regents’, FAFSA
A Regents’ Scholarship presentation will be held Monday, Oct. 21 in the Bear River High School presentation room. There will be two sessions, one at 5 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. Come ready to learn the requirements and ask questions.
Also, Bear River High is offering a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) night Monday, Oct. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for parents and students. Come get help filling out the application and have questions answered. Please bring the following with you that night: Social Security number; driver’s license, if you have one; W-2 Forms for the 2018 tax year and other records of money earned; most recent federal tax return (IRS Form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ); parents’ federal income tax forms for the 2018 tax year; any untaxed income records for the 2018 tax year, i.e. Social Security, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, welfare; current bank statements; current business and investment mortgage information, business and farm records, stock, bond, and other investment records; and documentation that you are a U.S. permanent resident or other eligible noncitizen.
Thatcher-Penrose Fire Dept. open house
The Thatcher-Penrose volunteer fire department will hold an open house from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10005 N. 11600 W., Thatcher. Activities will include demonstrations, photo opportunities, local vendors, games, tours and kids activities. Meet the crew, join the fire department, get information and resources for the community, and did we mention — fire trucks!
Garland Library Happenings
Preschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.
BRV Baptist Church Fall Ladies’ Study Session
A community ladies’ bible study sponsored by Bear River Valley Baptist Church will begin Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
This fall’s study will be the book of Hebrews. The author presents the absolute supremacy of Jesus Christ as the mediator of God’s grace and God’s full and final revelation. Written to Jewish converts familiar with the Old Testament and tempted to revert to Judaism, the book shows Christ to be superior to the ancient prophets, to angels, to Moses, and to the priestly line of Aaron. Today this book speaks to anyone struggling with the sin of disbelief or spiritual laziness and encourages faith and perseverance in difficult situations.
The study will be meeting in the fellowship hall of Bear River Valley Baptist Church at 119 E. Main in Tremonton. Ladies of all denominations are welcome. For further information, call Annette Williams (435) 257-5992.