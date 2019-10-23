Garland Library Happenings
Preschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.
Scouter appreciation and recognition event
The Golden Spike District of the Trapper Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold a scouter appreciation and recognition evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremonton St. The event is for everyone who has been a scout, scouter or cub scouter, and their spouses. A dessert bar will be provided, and the first 150 people in the door will receive a commemorative patch — the last official patch for the Golden Spike District.
Residential burning open through Oct. 30
The fall residential burn window for Box Elder County is open through Oct. 30. This window is for cleaning up yard debris. It must be natural vegetation and does not include construction materials, cardboard, pallets or household trash. You must obtain a permit before you burn by calling (435) 734-3345.
The County Fire Marshal’s Office does not issue permits for the following incorporated areas: Brigham City, Perry City, Garland and Tremonton. If you live in Brigham City, Perry or Garland you must go online to the division of Air quality to apply for your permit.
In order to burn there are several things that have to be in place:
• The clearing index must be above 500 feet, this means that the smoke will rise to 500 feet above the ground and then spread out.
• You must call (435) 734-3345 to get a permit. Please remember that burn permits are issued on Friday for Saturday and there is not any burning on Sundays.
• Permits are only issued Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
These burns must be attended at all times. Have a hose nearby and put the fire out by dark.
BRV Baptist Church Fall Ladies’ Study Session
A community ladies’ bible study sponsored by Bear River Valley Baptist Church will begin Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
This fall’s study will be the book of Hebrews. The author presents the absolute supremacy of Jesus Christ as the mediator of God’s grace and God’s full and final revelation. Written to Jewish converts familiar with the Old Testament and tempted to revert to Judaism, the book shows Christ to be superior to the ancient prophets, to angels, to Moses, and to the priestly line of Aaron. Today this book speaks to anyone struggling with the sin of disbelief or spiritual laziness and encourages faith and perseverance in difficult situations.
The study will be meeting in the fellowship hall of Bear River Valley Baptist Church at 119 E. Main in Tremonton. Ladies of all denominations are welcome. For further information, call Annette Williams (435) 257-5992.