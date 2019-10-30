Bar J Wranglers benefit concertThe Bar J Wranglers, world famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will perform a concert for Bear River Youth Benefit and Bear River High School Football at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 2, in the BRHS auditorium, 1450 S. Main St., Garland. Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.showtix4u.com, or by calling (866) 967-8167.
For the past 13 years, the Bar J Wranglers have performed benefit concerts for various community organizations including the Garland Parks and Recreation, Tremonton Food Bank, the Garland Library, the Box Elder County 4H Club, Senior Center and various youth activities/organizations. To date, they’ve helped raise over $65,000 in much needed funds.
For more information, call Clint Munns at (435) 452-1764 or Scott Pella at (435) 257-7119. In Brigham City, call Dott Huggins at (435) 744-0105.
Scouter appreciation and recognition eventThe Golden Spike District of the Trapper Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold a scouter appreciation and recognition evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremonton St. The event is for everyone who has been a scout, scouter or cub scouter, and their spouses. A dessert bar will be provided, and the first 150 people in the door will receive a commemorative patch — the last official patch for the Golden Spike District.
Residential burning open through Oct. 30The fall residential burn window for Box Elder County is open through Oct. 30. This window is for cleaning up yard debris. It must be natural vegetation and does not include construction materials, cardboard, pallets or household trash. You must obtain a permit before you burn by calling (435) 734-3345.
The County Fire Marshal’s Office does not issue permits for the following incorporated areas: Brigham City, Perry City, Garland and Tremonton. If you live in Brigham City, Perry or Garland you must go online to the division of Air quality to apply for your permit.
In order to burn there are several things that have to be in place:
• The clearing index must be above 500 feet, this means that the smoke will rise to 500 feet above the ground and then spread out.
• You must call (435) 734-3345 to get a permit. Please remember that burn permits are issued on Friday for Saturday and there is not any burning on Sundays.
• Permits are only issued Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
These burns must be attended at all times. Have a hose nearby and put the fire out by dark.
BRAG seeks input on transportation planBear River Association of Governments (BRAG) is in the process of updating the regional Human Service Transportation Coordination Plan for Box Elder, Cache, and Rich Counties. The plan addresses transportation issues and needs for persons with disabilities, low-income individuals and families, and seniors. A current version of the plan is located online at bearrivermobility.info, or you can access a hard copy of the plan at the BRAG office at 170 N. Main in Logan. If you have any questions or comments related to human service transportation issues in the Bear River Region, please submit them by Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. by contacting Zac Covington, Mobility Manager, at 435-752-7242 or e-mail at zacc@brag.utah.gov.
Bear River Association of Governments (BRAG) está en el proceso de actualización del Plan de Coordinación de Transporte Servicios Humanos regional de los condados Box Elder, Cache, y Rich. El plan se dirige a los problemas de transporte y las necesidades de las personas con discapacidad, personas de bajos ingresos y las familias y personas mayores. Una versión actual del plan se encuentra en línea en bearrivermobility.info, o se puede conseguir una copia del plan en la oficina de BRAG de la dirección 170 N. Main en Logan. Si usted tiene algunas preguntas o comentarios relacionados con los problemas de transporte de servicios humanos en la región de Bear River por favor enviarlos antes del Lunes, 4 de Noviembre a las 5 p.m. poniéndose en contacto con Zac Covington, Mobility Manager, al 435-752-7242 o por correo electrónico a zacc@brag.utah.gov.
Garland Library HappeningsPreschool story time for children up to five years old will be on Mondays at 10 a.m. Story time for those eight and younger will be on Mondays at 4 p.m. Tween activities (kindergarten to 5th grade) Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Teen activities (6th to 12th grades) third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. Spanish classes (all ages) Wednesdays at 5 p.m. intermediate and advanced students. A class for beginning students will be held at 6 p.m.